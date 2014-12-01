Roosevelt Student Appears on ‘Good Morning America’

Roosevelt Elementary School’s Jacob Mansbach appeared on the second hour of Good Morning America on Thanksgiving Day.
According to his mom, “Jacob was invited to join two other Disney Citizen Kids in New York at the Good Morning America studio, where they filmed a special segment about these kids and they organizations they have created to help give food to their communities.”
Click here to watch the segment.
— Barbara Keyani is a communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.