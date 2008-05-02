Roosevelt Students Put Creativity on Display

Roosevelt Elementary School‘s "Celebrating the Creative Child" art exhibit opens Saturday at Arts Alive, 1 N. Calle Cesar Chavez, Suite 100.

The exhibit, open Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., will include about 150 pieces of artwork and will be on display through May 31.

Principal Donna Ronzone says the school’s art program is supported by a generous donation from the Roosevelt Elementary Education Foundation, which supports full-time art teacher Skip Smith.

All students at Roosevelt Elementary, kindergarten through sixth grade, have a weekly 45-minute art class. The program seeks to build children’s confidence, familiarity and skill in working with a wide variety of materials in many disciplines.

Classes include instruction in drawing, painting, collage, paper mache, printmaking, ceramics, and three-dimensional construction. Students also learn about art in historical and cultural context as it relates to the work they produce in Roosevelt’s art studio.

Barbara Keyani is the Santa Barbara School District‘s communication and special projects coordinator.