Rooted Vine Tours Connects Guests with Santa Barbara County’s Best Wines

Rooted Vine Tours is a locally owned and operated wine tour company providing tours that focus on boutique, family-owned and independently operated wineries.

We provide door-to-door service from most locations in Santa Barbara, including hotels, residences, airports and train stations. We offer a fun and educational tour of Santa Barbara’s vast and amazing wine country. Our guides are passionate and knowledgeable about wine and wine production.

At Rooted Vine Tours, we take pride in showing you the very best wine that Santa Barbara County has to offer!

Rooted Vine Tours was established in 2013 by Iaon Pohlit, who previously worked as a wine buyer and restaurant consultant.

“Rooted Vine Tours started out of a passion for wine and sunshine, sprinkled with a desire to share what we love about Santa Barbara County,” he said.

Click here for more information about Rooted Vine Tours, call 805.252.2631 or email [email protected].