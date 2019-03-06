Rosa Alvarado Promoted at PMSM/19six Architects

Rosa Alvarado has been promoted to associate principal at PMSM/19six Architects, one of the oldest architectural firms in California.

“Rosa approaches architecture from the perspective of those who will be using the space. She is a great listener and able to translate needs into warm, caring, and inviting environments,” said Alan Kroeker, PMSM/19six Architects principal.

“It’s been such a pleasure working with Rosa over the years and I’m so proud to have her expand our leadership within the firm and further contribute to our firm’s success,” he said.

Alvarado joined PMSM/19six Architects in April 2007 as a senior project architect. What led her to PMSM/19six was the opportunity to continue her work within the education sector, yet have the opportunity to explore other various community projects most notably healthcare, which intrigued her.

Early on, she realized her architectural zest sits within designing for the social sector with spaces that make a positive impact on society. This ran directly parallel to PMSM/19six’s mission “dedicated to projects that enrich the community.”

Alvarado has grown to play a significant role in both PMSM/19six’s healthcare and educational markets.

Whether it’s planning and designing a space for a healthcare or an educational client, she approaches every project in the same collaborative manner ensuring the space is tailored to the technical needs and goals of the user groups.

Throughout her 12 years at PMSM/19six, Alvarado has led projects of various size and scope within the educational and healthcare markets.

Notable projects include Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care’s Serenity House, UCSB’s UCEN Starbucks and El Centro Renovation, Hueneme Elementary School District’s two New 2-story Classroom Buildings and renovations of their commercial kitchens, and Oxnard Union High School District’s 2018 Facilities Master Plan.

Alvarado is currently working with Clinicas del Camino Real on a New 2-story Medical Clinic, Cottage Health on seismic retrofit projects for both Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital, and Goleta Union School District with a District-Wide Facilities Master Plan.

Alvarado’s interest in architecture was sparked at the age of eight when her parents hired an architect to prepare plans for an addition to her childhood home. Seeing the plans come to life as the addition was constructed before her, Alvarado began drafting her own sets of floor plans leading to her father’s nickname for her as his “little architect."

At Santa Barbara High School, Alvarado continued to follow her passion and took architectural drafting classes; this would lead her to the opportunity of experiencing architecture up close and personal at a local firm.

The opportunity to work part-time in conjunction with her studies confirmed this was indeed the career path she wanted to pursue. Fast forward to today, Alvarado has about 33 years of experience in architecture and has been a licensed architect for the last 16 years.

In giving back to the community, Alvarado is a past trustee and still active with Child Abuse Listening Mediation (CALM) and volunteers for Partners in Education where she enjoys speaking to young students about career options in the architectural field hoping to spark the passion of future architects.

Alvarado is a LEED-accredited professional, California Office of Emergency Services Safety Assessment Program evaluator; and holds a bachelor of architecture from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

For more about Alvarado's promotion, contact Tasha Barnett, marketing coordinator, 805-476-0399 or [email protected]19sixArchitects.com. For more about PMSM/19six Architects, visit www.19sixArchitects.com or call 805-476-0399.

— Tasha Barnett for PMSM/19six Architects.