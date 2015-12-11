Monday, April 9 , 2018, 3:43 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 
Posted on December 11, 2015

Rosa Delanoeye of Carpinteria, 1920-2015

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Rosa Delanoeye of Carpinteria passed away Dec. 7, 2015. 

She was 95 years old.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Braille Institute Santa Barbara, located at 2031 De La Vina Street in Santa Barbara.

 

