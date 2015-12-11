Rosa Delanoeye of Carpinteria, 1920-2015

Rosa Delanoeye of Carpinteria passed away Dec. 7, 2015.
She was 95 years old.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Braille Institute Santa Barbara, located at 2031 De La Vina Street in Santa Barbara.
Monday, April 9 , 2018, 3:43 am | Fair 51º
Rosa Delanoeye of Carpinteria passed away Dec. 7, 2015.
She was 95 years old.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Braille Institute Santa Barbara, located at 2031 De La Vina Street in Santa Barbara.
Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.
© Noozhawk | All Rights Reserved.
This copy is for your personal, noncommercial use only.
Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.Sign Up Now >