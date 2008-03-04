Rosanne Cash Cancels UCSB Performance

After undergoing brain surgery last fall for a rare but benign condition, singer-songwriter and author Rosanne Cash has decided to cancel her March 13 show at UCSB. Cash, the daughter of the late country music legend Johnny Cash, underwent elective surgery for Chiari I malformation in November, and recently resumed a limited spring touring schedule, performing a short acoustic set in Tampa, Fla. Upon returning home to New York City, it was decided that further recuperation is necessary before she attempts a full performance schedule.

She is also canceling shows in Palo Alto, Scottsdale and Tucson.

“I am distressed and disappointed to cancel concerts,” Cash said in a statement. “I fear I was far too optimistic in evaluating the toll brain surgery would take on my body, and the time required to heal. I am deeply sorry not to honor my commitments at this time, but look forward to making musical amends in the near future.”

Cash signed with Manhattan Records earlier this year and is to begin recording her debut for the EMI-based label after her recovery.