Rosario Terrazas Joins Beneflex Insurance Services as Operations/HR Manager

Beneflex Insurance Services has hired Rosario Terrazas as its operations/HR manager.

New to Beneflex Insurance Services, Terrazas is not new to the benefits industry. Her experience encompasses 15 years of employee benefit and human resources experience.

In her new role, Terrazas is responsible for managing the operations of the agency, including overseeing office operations, assisting in implementing agency marketing plans and supporting the two agency principals in managing priorities and developing the in-house team to help lead the agency in fulfilling its mission of serving the insurance and risk management needs of clients.

Based in Santa Barbara, Terrazas reports directly to CEO Dan Cattaneo and benefits advisor/principal Lesa Caputo.

“We are excited to have Rosario join our team," Caputo said. "With her years of human resource experience, we feel she will be an invaluable resource to both Beneflex and our customers.”

Terrazas, who started at Beneflex Insurance Services on April 7, was the previous HR manager at Seymour Duncan and HR generalist for ABC-CLIO.

A native of Santa Barbara and active in community organizations, Terrazas is a member of the Santa Barbara Human Resources Association.

Beneflex Insurance Services is a premier Employee Benefit Advisory firm serving clients in the Tri-County areas.