Posted on February 4, 2018 | 3:32 p.m.

Rose Ann Hill, 1922-2018

Source: Robin Hill Cederlof

Rose Ann Hill, longtime resident of both Santa Barbara and Goleta, passed away peacefully on Jan. 24, 2018. She was 95 years old.

She was born Rose Ann Fullerton, on Aug. 12, 1922. Her father was Molby Stewart Fullerton, who died in 1950, and her mother was Blanch Whitney, who died in 1955. Both died in Santa Barbara.

She had two sisters Aileen B. Riggs and Margaret L. Stronach Kerr, and two brothers Stewart A. Fullerton (Al) and James V. Fullerton (Jimmee), all deceased.

Rose Ann attended Roosevelt Elementary School, Santa Barbara Junior High School and Santa Barbara High School. She also attended the Santa Barbara Art School and the Doris Smith Dance Studio.

She enjoyed and excelled at art and dancing. Rose Ann danced in several Fiesta events. She worked for her father in his shoe store on State Street, and later at Pea Soup Andersen’s.

Rose Ann met her loving husband Earl M. Hill, Jr., a doctor of chiropractic and a civic leader and from a Goleta pioneer family, at the Arthur Murray Dance Studio. They were married at the Montecito Presbyterian Church in 1950.

They enjoyed flying weekly in their plane, camping in Sequoia National Park with extended families, and staying in their cabins at Lake Tahoe, Lake Nacimiento, and in Anchor Point, Alaska.

She and Earl were active in the community and shared many interests. They were recipients of the Goleta Valley Golden Deed Award (Man & Woman of the Year) in 1966. They were also grand marshalls of the 1989 Goleta Valley Days parade.

Rose Ann and Earl flew in their plane to Mexico for many years on humanitarian missions with the Aero Medicos, formerly Liga. They were members of the Channel City Airmen of Santa Barbara and founding members on the former Goleta National Bank, now known as Community West Bank.

Rose Ann was involved in more than 20 local organizations, many of which she help found. She was a charter member of the Goleta Valley Historical Society Ladies League of Stow House, Friends of Goleta Depot and Goleta Lioness Club.

She was Goleta Business & Professional Women's Club's 1963 recipient of Woman of the Year, and recently was honored as a 50-year member of the Women's Service Club of Goleta.

She was a longtime member of the Goleta Valley Presbyterian Church and a member of Tierra De-Native Daughters of The Golden West, Parlor #304.

Rose Ann was very generous, especially to the children's educational program at the Friends of Goleta Depot, the Goleta Valley Historical Society, Goleta Valley Library, and the new Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital.

Rose Ann is preceded in death by her husband Earl who died Jan. 21, 1992. She is survived by her three children: daughter Charla A. Dufour, husband Barry T. Dufour, grandson Scott T. Dufour of Santa Barbara; daughter Robin E. Cederlof, husband Reid G. Cederlof of Goleta, grandson Colter E. Cederlof of Belmont; and son Earl M. Hill, III (Bud), granddaughter Abbigail R. Hill, great-grandson Bentley T. Hill, granddaughter Samantha M. Hill and grandson Earl M. Hill, IV (Sunny,) all of Santa Barbara; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.

The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Rose Ann Hill's memory to: Alpha Resource Center, 4501 Cathedral Oaks Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93110; Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation 351 S. Patterson Ave., Goleta CA 93111; or to a favorite charity.

According to Rose Ann's wishes, a private, family-only, graveside service will be held.

— Robin Hill Cederlof