Rose Lewis of Santa Barbara Makes Dean’s List at Bucknell University

Rose Lewis of Santa Barbara has been named to the Dean's List at Bucknell University for the spring semester of the 2013-14 academic year.

Dean's list students have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0.

Lewis is the daughter of John Lewis and Valerie Froscher.

Located in Lewisburg, Pa., Bucknell University is a highly selective, private, liberal arts university that offers majors in the arts, engineering, humanities, management, and social and natural sciences, along with broad opportunities outside of class, to its 3,600 undergraduates. Graduate programs are available in select disciplines.

Students benefit from a small student-faculty ratio of 9-to-1, personal attention from faculty, leadership opportunities and excellent graduation rates and career outcomes.

— Kathryn Kopchik represents Bucknell University.