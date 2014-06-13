Rose Lewis of Santa Barbara Graduates from Bucknell University

Rose Lewis of Santa Barbara, daughter of John Lewis and Valerie Froscher and a 2010 graduate of Santa Barbara High School, has graduated with a bachelor of arts in psychology and anthropology from Bucknell University.
Located in Lewisburg, Pa., Bucknell University is a highly selective, private, liberal arts university that offers majors in the arts, engineering, humanities, management, and social and natural sciences, along with broad opportunities outside of class, to its 3,600 undergraduates.
Graduate programs are available in select disciplines.
Students benefit from a small student-faculty ratio of 10-to-1, personal attention from faculty, leadership opportunities and excellent graduation rates and career outcomes.
— Kathryn Kopchik represents Bucknell University.