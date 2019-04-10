Rose Salgado Vega, of Santa Barbara, 1921-2019

Posted on April 10, 2019 | 2:58 p.m.

Rose Salgado Vega, 98, died peacefully at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital on March 26, 2019.

Rose was born in Angamacutiro, Michoacán, Mexico, on March 12, 1921, to Filiberto Salgado and Juana Perez. She came with family members to Santa Barbara at the age of 3, and lived in her beloved Santa Barbara for 95 years.

Rose attended local primary schools including Lincoln Elementary School, and throughout her life worked in a variety of areas including cleaning homes with her mother, ironing and cleaning at Ambassador Laundering, assembling lampshades for a retail store, clerk at a women’s clothing store, and at the Frozen Packing house with Jordano’s.

She volunteered occasionally at the Senior Center and was recognized for volunteering more than 10,000 hours at the Santa Barbara Food Bank.

Rose was an excellent cook who often helped her neighbors with health care and food when people were sick. She loved flowers, enjoyed her gardening and knitting. Rose greatly enjoyed the music of her beloved friend Lalo Moreno.

Rose is survived by her sons Robert R. Vega and David M. Vega, Sr.; grandchildren David, Jr., Anthony R., and Joseph R. Vega; great grandchildren Anthony, Angelina, Angelique, Nicolas, Holyn, Daniel and Adriana; step-sister Maria Teresa Garcia; and cousins Mercy Martinez and Henry Mendoza.

Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, April 12, at Holy Cross Church, 1740 Cliff Drive, Santa Barbara, followed by interment at Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends are welcomed to the reception following the graveside service.

Arrangements by Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.