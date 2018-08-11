Saturday, August 11 , 2018, 9:35 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Learn Ups and Downs of Climbing Roses at Santa Barbara Rose Society

By Linda Buzzell for Santa Barbara Rose Society | August 11, 2018 | 7:17 p.m.
Anita Clevenger
Anita Clevenger

The next meeting of the Santa Barbara Rose Society will be 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, at Trinity Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 909 N. La Cumbre Road. Meetings are free.

The presentation will be Roses in the Air: The Joys of Climbing Roses by Anita Clevenger, curator and manager of Sacramento’s Historic Cemetery Rose Garden.

The Sacramento garden is recognized internationally with the Great Rosarians of the World’s Garden Hall of Fame award and the World Federation of Rose Societies’ Garden of Excellence award.
 
Community members are invited to arrive at 7 p.m. to socialize, enjoy the Little Rose Show at 7:15 p.m. and sample free refreshments before the program begins at 7:30 p.m. Guests welcome.

Clevenger has travelled the world to learn how to select, grow, train and prune climbing roses. She will share what she’s discovered, including a variety of ways to support roses and a list of some of the best climbing roses for California.

In addition to her positions with Sacramento’s Historic Cemetery Rose Garden, Clevenger is on the board of the Heritage Rose Foundation. For 15 years, she has worked to improve and preserve the cemetery’s collection and educate people about its roses.

Under Clevenger’s leadership, the cemetery garden has developed a devoted group of volunteers who tend the garden, propagate roses for fund-raising, conduct classes in old roses and propagation and put on the annual Open Garden and other events.

Participants are welcome to bring in a few roses from their own gardens for the society’s  Little Rose Show table, plus any potted roses they’d like to share.

For more information, call Linda, 805-451-7695.

— Linda Buzzell for Santa Barbara Rose Society.
 

 

