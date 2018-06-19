Rose to Lead Santa Barbara Council of Charitable Gift Planners

Rochelle Rose has been elected president of the board of directors of the Santa Barbara Council of Charitable Gift Planners. The former Planned Giving Roundtable of Santa Barbara reorganized in 2017 and became a chapter of the National Association of Charitable Gift Planners.

The council’s mission is to promote philanthropy by educating, connecting and inspiring gift planning/development professionals throughout the tri-counties.

Membership is open to gift planners in the nonprofit sector as well as allied professionals in the financial, legal, insurance, and consulting services.

A UCSB graduate, Rose is currently the development officer/legacy giving at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

Previously, she has worked as development director of Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, Sansum Diabetes Research Institute, Rehabilitation Institute, and United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.

In 2007, she was named professional fundraiser of the year by the Association of Fundraising Professionals of Santa Barbara/Ventura counties. She also serves on the boards of the Cecilia Fund, Center for Successful Aging, PATH, and Coastal Housing Coalition.

Serving with Rose are board vice president Gary Strom, secretary Karen Kawaguchi, treasurer Del Rudeen, and board members Tanya Gonzalez, Karl Hutterer, Anne Kratz, Suzi Schomer, and Howard Jay Smith.

The Santa Barbara Charitable Gift Planners chapter joins more than 100 local charitable gift planning councils across the United States. Annual membership dues are $150 a year.

For more information, visit http://sbgiftplanners.org, email [email protected], or phone 805-682-4711 ext. 179.

— Rochelle Rose for Council of Charitable Gift Planners.