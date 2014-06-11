Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 8:35 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 
Posted on June 11, 2014 | 8:20 a.m.

Rose Wick of Santa Barbara, 1928-2014

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

Rose Wick, 84, died on May 31, 2014, at Central Coast Nursing Center in Santa Barbara.

Rose was born on Dec. 10, 1928, in Carpinteria. She had lived in Santa Barbara since the early 1950s and worked as a cook in the cafeteria at St. Francis Hospital for many years.

Rose is survived by her son, William Wick II, and numerous siblings and grandchildren.

The funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 12 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.

 

