Roseann Boettner of Santa Barbara, 1928-2015

Posted on September 6, 2015 | 4:59 p.m.

Source: Boettner Family

Roseann Boettner breathed in her last earthly air on Friday, August 28, 2015. It was that twinkling of an eye, those blessed enough to be there witnessed her entry to her new Heavenly home.

So many gifts she gave us all throughout the seasons of her life. It was then that the memories of her life and indomitable spirit bloomed in the hearts and minds of her earthbound kids, grandkids, family and friends.

Roseann Ingram was born on November 19, 1928, in Port Washington, Long Island, New York. During the Depression, when still a young child, she, her brothers, Bill and John (Jack), along with their mother, Mary, and father William, headed west to Santa Barbara, California, with their neighbors, the Rengas. Roseann’s Irish grandmother was already in Santa Barbara, stirring chicken soup for the Fleischmann family as their cook.

Roseann grew up on Castillo Street. Her dad ran Ingram’s Bear Wheel Alignment Garage on Lower Chapala Street. She and her brothers attended Dolores School and what was then called “Catholic High.”

Roseann met and courted John Boettner. Friday date nights always started with the Rosary at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, and it was there that they were married in 1950. Roseann and John were faithful members of Father Virgil Cordano’s monthly church group.

Roseann loved to raise collie dogs, and the young family always had their own “Lassie.” The family went to school at Harding, and Roseann would have them shop for their groceries at Mousers, Ken’s, Franco’s and Jordano’s neighborhood markets.

In 1962, they moved to Santa Barbara’s Northside. Roseann was a highly sought-after room mother at her children’s schools.

On Saturdays, she would take the kids downtown for her weekly shopping spree. In between were stops at the St. Francis Shoppe, Bank’s Stationery, Osborne’s Books, Montgomery Ward’s, SH Kress, Bennett’s Music, Ott’s, Santa Barbara Pets and — if the books were full — the Blue Chip Stamp Store.

Roseann always took the kids for a shrimp cocktail or mashed potatoes and gravy and lemon merengue pie at the Copper Coffee Pot, or a hot fudge sundae and french fries at Coburn’s.

She bought the kids’ shoes and had their feet “X-rayed” at Ralph Runkle Shoes, shopped for new school clothes at The Childrens’ Shop and for P.E. outfits at All American Sporting Goods.

The family celebrated First Communions at Mom’s Italian Village, had Sunday pancakes at Uncle John’s, served Mrs. Furay’s enchiladas at Fiesta, and squirted mustard and ketchup on family burgers at The Twin Burger. Roseann could frequently be found doing laundry for her tribe each evening following their day’s adventures at Camp Lorr.

When the budget allowed, she and John would splurge for a dinner date at The Green Gables Restaurant.

After the family was in bed, Roseann worked late into the night with her cousin, Geraldine “G” Montenegro, sewing draperies for the Santa Barbara Remnant Store. Over the hum of the sewing machines, you would have heard Robert Goulet, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Bobby Darin, Tony Bennett, Jimmie Rodgers and Nat King Cole.

Later, Roseann could be found working at McDonald’s, and then dedicatedly riding the bus to her job at the Santa Barbara Children’s Centers.

Roseann was a loyal Los Angeles Dodgers’ fan proudly, wearing her light-up Fernando Valenzuela pin, and loved going to games and following the Los Angeles Lakers. She was selected “Cook of the Week” by the Santa Barbara News-Press for her famous Super Bowl feeds, and, when not at work or in the kitchen, her knitting needles turned out many a sweater and scores of argyle socks. Many of those creations will be on display at her Friday memorial.

Roseann instilled a wonderful love of Broadway musicals and traditional Christmas music in her family. Life was busy for her big family — they could still be found at the Boettner home for a home-cooked meal on Sundays throughout the years.

Roseann and John took their children and grandchildren on a number of memorable vacations. After their retirement, they were fortunate to travel to Ireland a number of times to find her roots.

Roseann, “Mom,” “Grandma,” “Sally,” held on to life as long as her tired heart could. We are grateful for the selfless care during her final days by Dr. John Vallee and his staff at Sansum Clinic; Teresa and the wonderful team at Villa Riviera; and Nona, Anita, Estella and all of the angels at Danelle’s Assisted Living.

Her lessons and her spirit whisper in the winds, on the street corners, and in so many sights, sounds and smells of Santa Barbara. She lives on in the forever grateful lives of her children, MaryAnn (Mike), John (Lynn), June (Richard), Marsha (Larry), Dan (Sue) and Jay (Susie); in her grandchildren, Melinda (Sam), Marilyn, Jacob and Isaac, Dorian, Katherine (Hani), Sylvia (Josh), Michael (Margaret), Elizabeth (John), Eli and Madison; in her great-grandchildren, Lucas, Greyson, Rowan, Wesson, Sullivan, Jimmy, Farley, Kyle and Ryder; and in all of her nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Roseann’s name at the Scholarship Foundation Santa Barbara. Click here to make an online donation.