Rosemarie Gaglione Appointed Interim Public Works Director for Goleta

Rosemarie Gaglione has been appointed as the interim public works director for the City of Goleta.

She will fill the position while the city seeks to replace outgoing director Steve Wagner.

Gaglione will be taking over the critical role of overseeing all of Public Works, including the Capital Improvement Program. She has worked for the city since April 2007 and has served as the assistant city engineer/Capital Improvement Program manager.

“I am confident the transition will be smooth because of the knowledge and skills Ms. Gaglione has demonstrated during her tenure at the city," City Manager Dan Singer said. “She will have a full plate as she takes on this interim role, and your patience while we work out the details is greatly appreciated.”

A full recruitment for the permanent public works director position is expected and will take several months. A recruiting firm has been engaged to help with this hiring process.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.