Rosemarie Gaglione Named Goleta Public Works Director

The City of Goleta has a new public works director.

Goleta’s interim public works director, Rosemarie Gaglione, beat out 30 other applicants for the position in which she’s been serving since March.

“We are fortunate to be able to promote one of our existing employees to this important position,” City Manager Michelle Greene said. “Ms. Gaglione has been a critical member of our public works team for the last 7½ years and has provided leadership for our ambitious program of capital improvement work.”

Gaglione started with the city in 2007 as a senior project manager and was named as Capital Improvement Program (CIP) manager in July 2008. She was again promoted to assistant city engineer in December 2012.

In the six years prior to coming to Goleta, Gaglione served as the CIP manager in the San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department.

Gaglione graduated from California Polytechnic University (Cal Poly) at San Luis Obispo with a degree in environmental engineering. She is also a registered civil engineer.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.