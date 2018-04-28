Rosemary Jeanine Devers of Santa Barbara, 1955-2013

Posted on June 6, 2013 | 6:05 p.m.

Source: Devers Family

Mrs. Rosemary Jeanine Devers, formerly a resident of Clinton Township, Michigan, passed away on June 4, 2013, in Santa Barbara, California, at the age of 58.

Rosemary was born in Detroit, Michigan, on May 9, 1955, the daughter of Rose and Joseph Antonucci. She is survived by her loving husband of 34 years and best friend, Jeff Devers, son Jeffrey Devers, daughter-in-law Amy Devers and special granddaughter Addison Lynn Devers. She is also survived by her mother, Rose Antonucci; brothers Frank, Joseph G. and Mark Antonucci; sisters Patricia Morgan, Janice Wagge and Lisa Albrecht; brother-in-law Richard Devers and wife Anita and brother-in-law Michael Devers and wife Yoko.

Rosemary spent a number of years living in Cairo, Egypt, with her husband and enjoyed international travel. While living in Cairo, Rosemary volunteered at The Community Services Association, helping others adjust to life in Cairo. This was typical of Rosemary because no matter where she was in the world, she would always find time to help someone else. She had a positive impact on all who knew her and will always be remembered for her unselfish kindness and willingness to help others. In addition to the daily sunshine that Rosemary brought everyone, she also had a green thumb for growing flowers.

Rosemary worked at Re/Max East in Clinton Township, Michigan, for more than 15 years on the office support staff and retired as office manager. While there, she deeply touched the lives of all, and developed many special friendships.

The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to everyone who kept Rosemary in their thoughts and prayers, for the many cards she received, and for the loving care provided by her dear friend, Chrissy Presser.

Visitation is scheduled for noon to 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 10, at Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapel, 15 E. Sola St. in Santa Barbara. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 21 E. Sola St. in Santa Barbara.