Rosemary Ramos of Santa Maria, 1950-2015

Rosemary Ramos, 65, of Santa Maria, California, passed away on Sept. 30, 2015, due to complications from pneumonia.

Rosemary was born in Santa Maria on April 2, 1950. She moved to Mexico City at the age of 2 along with her sister, Carmen, after the passing of their mother, Josephine G. Ramos.

At the age of 14, she returned to Guadalupe, California. to live with various relatives, primarily, her “Tia Mama” Elisa Ramos, until she graduated from Ernest Righetti High School in 1970.

In 1976, she married Jose Silva and had three beautiful daughters, Sasha, Shayla and Sharrely Silva, during which time she met and embraced Norma Avila-Perez as her daughter in everyway that mattered.

She was divorced in 1993,, and several years later, she married Ricardo Hernandez on Sept. 22, 2001, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

After graduating from Santa Barbara Business College, Rosemary spent over 30 years as a bookkeeper and income-tax preparer. In addition, she worked and retired from the Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Santa Maria in August of 2009.

Rosemary loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed playing with her dogs, Missy and Coqueta, and the ones who preceded her in death: Princess, Floja and Chico.

Her hobbies included going to the casino, doing puzzles, Sudoku, and spending time outdoors, especially at the family condominium in Oxnard, California, and at her friend’s ranch in Paso Robles, California.

Rosemary is survived by her husband of 14 years, Ricardo Hernandez; her sister, Carmen Maldonado, and brother in-law, Felipe Maldonado; her seven half-siblings; her daughters, Norma (42), Sasha (37), Shayla (34) and Sharrely (29).

She is also survived by her granddaughters: Crystal, Jessica and Rebecca Avila and soon-to-be-born grandson Johnnie Joey “JJ” Rodriguez.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Oct. 8, 2015 at 4 p.m. at the chapel of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary with a rosary at 6 p.m.. A mass will be held on Friday, Oct. 9, 2015, at 11:30 am at St. John Neumann Catholic Church.

A special thanks to “Lo Mejor De Jalisco” and Lorraine Perez and family for their generous contributions to the reception.

