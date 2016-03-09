Rosemary Short of Santa Barbara, 1959-2016

Posted on March 9, 2016 | 9:12 a.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

Much-beloved Rosemary Short of Santa Barbara, 57, passed away surrounded by her loved ones Feb. 25, 2016, at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Rosemary was born in Santa Barbara Jan. 22, 1959, and attended local schools. She loved all the local parades held on State Street and enjoyed riding her bike to the beach.

Rosemary was a care giver for her mother-in-law, Duann. She worked for many years at Casa Esperanza Homeless Shelter and was a loving, caring person who was always willing to lend a hand.

She volunteered at the Goleta Community Center, passing out brown bags. In the last few months, Rosemary developed a passion for painting and coloring, both of which instilled in her a sense of peace and pride.

Rosemary was a loving wife to Gilbert Short; mother to Robert, Michael Mitchum and Jason Short; grandmother to three beautiful granddaughters MacKenzie, Tessa and Aubri; and a loving Godmother, aunt, cousin and friend.

We have been blessed to have loved her and she will forever be in our hearts. We are at peace knowing that Rosemary is with God and all her loved ones in Heaven.

The funeral mass will be celebrated Friday, March 11, 2016, at 2 p.m. at Holy Cross Church, located at 1740 Cliff Drive.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.