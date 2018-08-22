Rosenberg, Boisset Babcock, Hamilton Join Board at AHA!

Rand Rosenberg, Lisa Boisset Babcock, and Nancy Hamilton have been named to the Board of Directors. of AHA!

Rosenberg most recently held the post of senior vice president of corporate strategy and development at PG&E Corporation. PG&E is recognized as an industry leader on climate change and the importance of reducing man made greenhouse gases.

Prior to his work at PG&E, Rand spent several years in investment banking. He was a partner of Montgomery Securities and held senior positions at Goldman Sachs and Salomon Brothers, where he was a managing director and head of Global Telecommunications Investment Banking.

Rand also served as executive vice president and CFO of InfoSpace, an Internet search engine enterprise.

He currently serves on the boards of an emotional intelligence enterprise developed within Google, Search Inside Yourself Learning Institute, and a slavery and trafficking organization, Human Thread Foundation.

Boisset Babcock joined her husband Bryan part-time in 2010 in an effort to rebrand and shift Babcock Winery & Vineyards to a more retail centric business.

She specializes in thinking out of the box, business strategy, ambience creation, and encouraging her work teams and customers to feel positivity and love of life.

Her skills and perspective stem from a life of growing up overseas, and a 30-plus year career in the fashion industry, where she went from for Bullock’s Department Stores, to vice president of merchandising at multiple companies, most recently, Forever 21.

Hamilton grew up in the Mississippi Delta, attended college in Virginia, and moved to California to attend law school in 1986. She has been a successful real estate agent in Santa Barbara since 1996 and the founding partner of Calcagno & Hamilton.

In addition to assisting clients, she has enjoyed buying and renovating 28 homes in the Santa Barbara area, which has helped her gain knowledge in the community.

Hamilton and her husband Michael have served on various local school committees and coached sports teams. She has been a supporter of AHA for a number of years.

— Molly Green for AHA!.