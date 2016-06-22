Rosenda Tristan Carrisales of Santa Barbara, 1924-2016

Posted on June 22, 2016 | 9:19 p.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

In loving memory of Rosenda Tristan Carrisales of Santa Barbara, CA; who went peacefully to be with Jesus, her Lord and Savior, on Saturday, June 18, 2016.

On March 1, 1924, she was born to Victor Tristan and Carmen Aguirre Tristan in Maxwell, Texas, where she grew up with her seven siblings. There she would help her father and mother on their family farm.

At age 25, she married Jose Martinez Carrisales in 1949. A year later, she gave birth to her first son Ruben (1950), and four years later to her second son Jose Jr. (1954).

In the year of 1956, they moved to Michigan and in 1957, they came and resided in Santa Barbara, CA.

Here she worked at Goleta Lemon Associations for 30 years while raising her sons.

Years later, she became a grandma to nine grandchildren: Ruben’s children — Albert (Lily), Charlotte, Ruben Jr., and Crystal (Eric Holguin); Jose Jr.’s (Anna) children — Ray Lopez (Kara), David (Eva), Veronica (Adam Avila), Roxanne, and Josephina.

She was a great-grandma to 13 great-grandchildren: Leilani and Enaia Carrisales; Anthony Carrisales; Nohea and Nalani Holguin; LaShandra , Monica, and Zachary Lopez; Amanda, Gabriel, and Aubree Carrisales; Elizabeth and Emmalie Avila. She was a great-great grandma to Sophia Cervantes.

She loved and lived for her family. She enjoyed life and all its many blessings, especially dancing, singing, laughing, and cooking.

Her passion was her rose garden and her yard. She would be out in the early mornings cleaning and tending to her flowers.

She was a hard-working, positive, go-getter, strong-minded woman. She never quit, she always persevered.

She will be greatly missed but she will always live on in our memories and hearts. I love you Mom, We love you Nana!! Words can’t even explain how important you are to all of us.

Rosenda Carrisales was preceded in death by her father and mother, her husband, and son Ruben, and her sisters, Eloise, Jovita, Mariana, and Romelia.

She is survived by her son, Jose Jr. (Anna), and all of her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great granddaughter; along with her sister, Lucinda, brothers, Victor Jr. and Jose, and many many nieces /great nieces and nephews/great nephews.

Services will be held at the Holy Cross Church on the Mesa at 1740 Cliff Drive. Viewing/Rosary will be on Thursday, June 23, at 7:30 p.m., and the funeral will be on Friday, June 24, at 10 a.m., followed by graveside services at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.