Rosewood Miramar Beach Celebrates Easter With Family Friendly Festivities, Food

Guest and locals can participate

Celebrate Easter by the sea at Rosewood Miramar Beach. Click to view larger
Celebrate Easter by the sea at Rosewood Miramar Beach. (Courtesy photo)
By Jennifer Zacharias for Rosewood Miramar Beach | April 3, 2019 | 9:00 a.m.

Rosewood Miramar Beach, the newest destination for discerning travelers worldwide and the only ultra-luxury resort in Southern California to offer guestrooms directly over the sand, has announced guest activities to celebrate the 2019 Easter holiday.

The oceanfront resort offers a range of events from an interactive Easter egg hunt and bunny petting zoo to a beachside brunch with specially prepared dishes.

“On the heels of our exciting opening this season, we’re thrilled to invite guests and locals alike to join us at Rosewood Miramar Beach for the Easter holiday,” said Seán Carney, managing director of Rosewood Miramar Beach.

“With our beachfront location and child friendly programs and amenities, Rosewood Miramar Beach is a memorable and welcoming destination for families," he said.

"From kids' menus to engaging activities, the resort will cater to its younger guests so that families can experience a memorable time together this Easter," he said.

Festivities begin Friday, April 12, with the launch of Rosewood Miramar Beach’s Bunny Bungalow. Open noon-5 p.m. April 12-18 with extended morning hours April 19-21, the Bunny Bungalow will be home to the resort’s resident Easter bunny and will offer a meet-and-greet and photo op for guests.

Located next to the property’s open-air bocce ball courts, the space will also serve as the venue for an afternoon of arts and crafts, bunny petting zoo, and face painting on Sunday, April 14.

Hosted by Little LAMMA, the children’s gifting service, young guests can build and personalize their own Easter baskets with treats and trinkets. Thecrafting will continue at the Bunny Bungalow, April 18-20.

On Easter Day, Sunday, April 21, Rosewood Miramar Beach’s dining venues will feature specially curated brunches, followed by Easter egg hunts, crafting, and face-painting.

Caruso’s, the resort’s oceanfront restaurant, will present a Beachside Easter Brunch, for which executive chef Massimo Falsini has prepared a four-course, prix-fixe menu that combines coastal Californian cuisine with the flavors of southern Italy.

The brunch starts with a reception on the terrace featuring a vodka and caviar bar, live oyster-shucking and Stephanie’s sea urchins. Guests can choose from such dishes as Stracciatella alla Romana, Lemon and Buffalo Ricotta Pancakes, Whole-Roasted Striped Bass for Two, and Pan Roasted Sonoma Rack of Lamb.

Open 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, April 21, the Beachside Easter Brunch will cost $225 for adults, $110 for children age 12 and under.

A second Miramar Easter Brunch and celebration happens on the Great Lawn with a buffet including Spring Pea, Spinach and Goat Cheese Quiche, Carpinteria Avocado Toast with Mancha-Manteles and Poached Eggs, Sushi and Sashimi, Slow Roasted Prime Rib and Rocky Canyon Chicken.

Geared toward younger guests, an Explorers’ Station will offer Belgian Waffles with Maple Syrup, Penne with Tomato Sauce and Parmigiano Reggiano, and The Un-Crustable PB&J. Dessert and beverage stations will bolster the buffet with a range of sweet treats and libations.

The Miramar Easter Brunch is open 11 a.m.-2 p.m. It will cost $160 for adults, $80 for children age 12 and under.

For reservations, call 805-303-6116 or email [email protected] For more about Rosewood Miramar Beach's Easter activities, click here.

— Jennifer Zacharias for Rosewood Miramar Beach.

 

