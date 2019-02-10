Pixel Tracker

Sunday, February 10 , 2019, 10:24 pm | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 

Rosewood Miramar Beach Resort Ready to Open a New Era in Montecito

After 19-year gap and a major transformation of beachfront site, hotel’s Monday soft launch provides final tuneup for long-awaited March 1 grand opening

Rosewood Miramar Beach Click to view larger
Crews have been working nearly around the clock to finish the Rosewood Miramar Beach Resort in Montecito in time for a soft launch Monday. The resort opens officially on March 1. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | February 10, 2019 | 9:00 p.m.

The wait is almost over.

Nearly 20 years after Montecito’s old Miramar Hotel closed its doors, the new Rosewood Miramar Beach will hold a soft opening beginning Monday, said Jennifer Zacharias, the resort’s public relations spokeswoman.

Through the end of the month, the hotel will “accept a limited number of reservations and private events.”

The full resort is expected to open March 1.

“With the inclement weather our idyllic coastal town has recently experienced, we are now looking forward to opening our doors in a few phases over the next several weeks,” hotel owner Rick Caruso said in a February letter to nearby residents.

Caruso, CEO of his namesake company developing the 161-unit resort at 1555 S. Jameson Lane, outlined a vision for the new resort in the letter.

“For the past 12 years, my team at Caruso and I have had the privilege of being part of the incredible Montecito community,” he wrote. “The support and encouragement that we have received from you means the world to us.

“For so many, this stretch of land is filled with timeless and treasured memories, and I am deeply honored that in just a few short weeks, Rosewood Miramar Beach will revitalize the spirit of the surrounding area for those who visit.”

The original Miramar hotel, which had been purchased by developer Ian Schrager, closed down in 2000. In 2005, Schrager sold the property to Ty Warner, owner of the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara and the San Ysidro Ranch.

Los Angeles-based Caruso purchased the site in 2007. In 2012, Caruso demolished the hotel, which by then was in a state of dilapidation, as he looked to put together a financing package and obtain hard-fought permits from Santa Barbara County. Neighbors and environmental organizations had also threatened to block the $300 million project through lawsuits, but Caruso and the parties eventually worked out a deal.

“Our hope is that this resort becomes an extension of your home,” Caruso wrote in his latest message to neighbors. “From your first cocktail at The Manor Bar to the fireside sunset by the water, the magic of Miramar would not be the same without you.”

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Talk to Us!

Please take Noozhawk's audience survey to help us understand what you expect — and want — from us. It'll take you just a few minutes. Thank you!

Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 