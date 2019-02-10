Rosewood Miramar Beach Resort Ready to Open a New Era in Montecito

After 19-year gap and a major transformation of beachfront site, hotel’s Monday soft launch provides final tuneup for long-awaited March 1 grand opening

The wait is almost over.

Nearly 20 years after Montecito’s old Miramar Hotel closed its doors, the new Rosewood Miramar Beach will hold a soft opening beginning Monday, said Jennifer Zacharias, the resort’s public relations spokeswoman.

Through the end of the month, the hotel will “accept a limited number of reservations and private events.”

The full resort is expected to open March 1.

“With the inclement weather our idyllic coastal town has recently experienced, we are now looking forward to opening our doors in a few phases over the next several weeks,” hotel owner Rick Caruso said in a February letter to nearby residents.

Caruso, CEO of his namesake company developing the 161-unit resort at 1555 S. Jameson Lane, outlined a vision for the new resort in the letter.

“For the past 12 years, my team at Caruso and I have had the privilege of being part of the incredible Montecito community,” he wrote. “The support and encouragement that we have received from you means the world to us.

“For so many, this stretch of land is filled with timeless and treasured memories, and I am deeply honored that in just a few short weeks, Rosewood Miramar Beach will revitalize the spirit of the surrounding area for those who visit.”

The original Miramar hotel, which had been purchased by developer Ian Schrager, closed down in 2000. In 2005, Schrager sold the property to Ty Warner, owner of the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara and the San Ysidro Ranch.

Los Angeles-based Caruso purchased the site in 2007. In 2012, Caruso demolished the hotel, which by then was in a state of dilapidation, as he looked to put together a financing package and obtain hard-fought permits from Santa Barbara County. Neighbors and environmental organizations had also threatened to block the $300 million project through lawsuits, but Caruso and the parties eventually worked out a deal.

“Our hope is that this resort becomes an extension of your home,” Caruso wrote in his latest message to neighbors. “From your first cocktail at The Manor Bar to the fireside sunset by the water, the magic of Miramar would not be the same without you.”

