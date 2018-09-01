Rosina Harvey of Santa Barbara, 1921-2018

Posted on September 1, 2018 | 8:40 a.m.

Source: Marsha Johnson

Rosina Harvey passed away at the age of 96 on July 23, 2018, surrounded by the caring staff from Villa Riviera and Visiting Nurses.

She was born Sept. 13, 1921, and raised on a farm near Cook, Neb. Her parents, Edward and Ella Schacht taught her, her sister, and two brothers to be helpful, kind and respectful.

Her first teaching job earned $45/month teaching 17 students in all eight grades. She did this while earning her credential and working at her restaurant in the evening.

After college she taught in the city schools before moving to Santa Barbara with her husband Paul Harvey and their daughter Lynn. She worked for Hope School District as a fifth-grade teacher and as a librarian for another 33 years, a total of 52 years.

Rosina is survived by her daughter Sharlene Williams of Utah; three grandchildren, Samantha Scheffler, Sabrina Scheffler, Travis Williams; a great-granddaughter; brother, Lester Schacht of Co.; nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband Paul Harvey (2001) and daughter Lynn (1958).

Rosina was a 64-year member of Delta Kappa Gamma, an international professional honor society for key women educators.

She was a member of First Presbyterian Church for nearly 60 years, serving as a deacon, Sunday school teacher, and committee member. She was also a board member for Santa Barbara Retired Teachers Association.

This gentle woman remained active, walking the halls repeatedly each day to participate in any and all activities offered at Wood Glen Hall.

Contributions in her name may be made to Monte Vista School, 730 N. Hope Ave., Santa, Barbara, CA, 93110 and will be used to support the library.

A memorial service and reception will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14, at the First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance, Santa Barbara. Arrangements by Welch-Ryce-Haider with internment at Osage Cemetery, Cook, Neb.

— Marsha Johnson