Ross Stores Campaign Helps United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County

In-store giving designed to Help Local Kids Learn

By Tina Ballue for United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County | February 5, 2019 | 2:01 p.m.

Every year, nearly four million young people are served by Boys & Girls Clubs. To celebrate these efforts, Ross Stores, Inc. announced it is partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs of America with a four-week program called Help Local Kids Learn.

Throughout February, customers in Santa Barbara, Goleta and Lompoc can make a monetary contribution at their local Ross Dress for Less during checkout to be donated to the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.

“We are proud to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of America during our annual campaign in February,” said Gary Cribb, executive vice president, store operations and loss prevention for Ross Stores, Inc.

“We invite our Ross customers to join us in donating to the clubs and helping youth develop the skills they need to have a bright future,” he said.

“Myself, I come from a minority background and I participated in the Boys & Girls Club growing up. Boys & Girls Club really do provide a second home,” said YisMar Toribio, Ross assistant manager, from the 3965 State St. location.

“It feels good being in a position to give back. I love the idea of partnership and community. I know as a community we can raise a lot of money for the United Boys & Girls Clubs,” Toribio said.

— Tina Ballue for United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.

 

