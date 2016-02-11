Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 8:33 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Ross Stores Invites Customers to Donate During February to Benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria

Ross Store Manager Tony Monge and Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley Executive Director Jeremy Deming give a thumbs up for the Ross “Help Local Kids Learn” fundraising campaign.  (Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley photo)
By Jeremy Deming for Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley | February 11, 2016 | 10:05 a.m.

Every year, nearly 4 million young people are served by Boys & Girls Clubs nationwide. To celebrate these extraordinary efforts, Ross Stores, Inc. announced that it is partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs of America with a three-week program called, "Help Local Kids Learn."

Beginning Feb. 7, Ross Dress for Less customers in Santa Maria can make a monetary contribution at checkout to be donated to Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley.

"Ross Stores, Inc. supports charitable organizations that help empower young people in the communities we serve," said Gary Cribb, executive vice president for Ross Stores. "In the month of February, we invite our Ross Dress for Less customers to join us in donating to the Power Hour program at local Boys & Girls Clubs to help kids thrive in school and beyond."

Jeremy Deming, Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley's executive director, said, "Ross Stores sponsors our Power Hour program, an after-school homework help program. During Power Hour, Club members receive support in completing their homework to improve their academic performance and develop a sense of personal responsibility.

"Ross Stores and Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley have worked together to help children achieve academic success, build self-confidence and lead healthy lifestyles," Deming said. "Ross Stores believes in our mission to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens."

Ross Stores will donate 100 percent of local proceeds to Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley. Every $3 donation helps provide one hour of homework help for a Club member, and ever $15 helps keep a kid safe after-school today.

Jeremy Deming represents Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley.

