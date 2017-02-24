Rotarians Help Bring Gift of Sight to People in Mexico

Five members of the Rotary Club of Goleta are in Morelia, Mexico, to help doctors who are performing free cataract surgeries for residents of the state of Michoacan.

The Rotary Club of Goleta funded the nine-day trip for its members, and Rotary representatives carried donated supplies from SEE International for 100 cataract surgeries. Goleta Rotary has been sending a team of volunteers to Michoacan to assist with cataract surgeries for six years.

In Morelia, Goleta Rotary members Stacy Alvarez, Ron Aschwanden, Deborah Weaver, Jay Wright and Lynn Cederquist are working alongside doctors and nurses, assisting with patient surgery preparation and basic patient comfort.

Dr. Ken Turley from Utah is also joining the team of doctors to aid in restoring patients' sight. Some residents have been on the waiting list for more than a year to receive the gift of sight.

— Catherine Remak for Goleta Rotary.








