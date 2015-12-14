Rotarians Honor La Cuesta High School Students Manny Rea and Natalie Aguirre

Advice

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise honored La Cuesta Continuation High School students Manny Rea and Natalie Aguirre with the La Cuesta Students of the Month award for November 2015.

The award is given to students who have demonstrated outstanding academic and personal achievement and who are nominated by their teachers.

La Cuesta teacher, James Bedard, described Manny as struggling and trying to find his way.

“Manny came to La Cuesta as a sunior and has blossomed," he said. "He goes out of his way to do extra credit. Manny has found something in education! He will be following in the footsteps of his sister and attending SBCC.”

La Cuesta Principal, Elise Simmons, recommended Aguirre for this award and said she met Natalie at Santa Barbara High School when she was struggling as a Freshman.

Simmons says of Natalie today, “She is completely different. She works hard and for the first time in her life has earned all As and one B. I am very proud of her!”

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise is committed to supporting youth organizations and youth-serving programs in Santa Barbara County.

Beginning in 1999, the club sponsored the Student of the Month program at El Puente Community School until the school closed in 2013. This is the third year for the Student of the Month program at La Cuesta Continuation High School.

La Cuesta Continuation High School is a comprehensive alternative education program offering a variety of instructional options to meet the educational needs of students.

Classes are kept small to allow interaction and an exchange of ideas between students and teachers and between students themselves.

As well as cooperative and collaborative classroom activities, each student’s individual educational needs are recognized and incorporated into the structured school day.

The school is part of the Santa Barbara Unified School District and is led by Elise Simmons, Principal, and Sarah Lawrence, Guidance Counselor.

Rotary is an international leadership organization made up of local business, professional and civic leaders. Members meet regularly, get to know each other, form friendships and through that and work together to make impacts in local and worldwide communities.

Rotary is a leader in the effort to eradicate polio worldwide, brings clean water and education to people in need and promotes peace.

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise was founded in 1985 and is a diverse group of 55 members. The club meets weekly on Wednesday mornings at 7 a.m. at the Santa Barbara Club located at 1105 Chapala Street in Santa Barbara.

For more information, call 805.884.6428.

— Karen Kawaguchi represents the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise.