Rotary Club Honors Hope School Special Education Teacher

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara has recognized Tammy Shorb, Hope Elementary School special education teacher, for her outstanding work and significant contributions to public education.

In her 10th year of teaching at Hope School, Shorb teaches kindergarten-through-third grade special education classes. Recognition of Shorb, presented May 18, is the fourth and final of such awards the Rotarians have given to area educators this academic year..

Since 1986, the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara has honored outstanding teachers from South Coast schools each year. It awards a high school, junior high, elementary, and special education teacher with a certificate and a $1,000 check to spend on classroom needs.

“The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara has a long history of providing support for education in our community,” said County Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido, whose office coordinates the recognition with the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara

“We thank them for their steadfast commitment to education," Salcido said "The support and recognition they provide teachers like Tammy are reflective of a community that truly prioritizes education,”

“The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara is committed to supporting the Santa Barbara County Education Office, and it gives us great pleasure to recognize the efforts of outstanding teachers like Tammy,” said Mike Bieza, chairman of the local Rotary's teacher recognition committee.

“Rotary of Santa Barbara and Rotary International members know that educators like her have a tremendous impact on their students,” he said.

Shorb, who is married and has two sons, attended UCSB, and earned her undergraduate degree in English. She earned her teaching credential from Antioch University.

“Working with the entire family helps me to understand my students better," Shorb said, underscoring the importance of working with students and their families to get the best results. "Their needs and challenges become more clear when we work as a team.”

She is also quick to credit the support and inspiration she receives at Hope.

“I have instructional assistants, a speech pathologist, an adaptive P.E. teacher, an occupational therapist, and a vision specialist,” she said. “They all prop me up with their creativity, thoughtfulness, and perseverance.”

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara meets for lunch, noon to 1:30 p.m. Fridays. Recipients of the club’s Teacher Recognition Awards are made with the assistance of the Teacher Programs and Support Department of the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

— David J. Lawrence for Santa Barbara County Education Office.