Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 12:16 pm | Overcast 70º

 
 
 
 

Rotary Club Honors Hope School Special Education Teacher

By David J. Lawrence for Santa Barbara County Education Office | May 22, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Tammy Shorb
Tammy Shorb

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara has recognized Tammy Shorb, Hope Elementary School special education teacher, for her outstanding work and significant contributions to public education.

In her 10th year of teaching at Hope School, Shorb teaches kindergarten-through-third grade special education classes. Recognition of Shorb, presented May 18, is the fourth and final of such awards the Rotarians have given to area educators this academic year..

Since 1986, the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara has honored outstanding teachers from South Coast schools each year. It awards a high school, junior high, elementary, and special education teacher with a certificate and a $1,000 check to spend on classroom needs.

“The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara has a long history of providing support for education in our community,” said County Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido, whose office coordinates the recognition with the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara

“We thank them for their steadfast commitment to education," Salcido said "The support and recognition they provide teachers like Tammy are reflective of a community that truly prioritizes education,”

“The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara is committed to supporting the Santa Barbara County Education Office, and it gives us great pleasure to recognize the efforts of outstanding teachers like Tammy,” said Mike Bieza, chairman of the local Rotary's teacher recognition committee.

“Rotary of Santa Barbara and Rotary International members know that educators like her have a tremendous impact on their students,” he said.

Shorb, who is married and has two sons, attended UCSB, and earned her undergraduate degree in English. She earned her teaching credential from Antioch University.

“Working with the entire family helps me to understand my students better," Shorb said, underscoring the importance of working with students and their families to get the best results. "Their needs and challenges become more clear when we work as a team.”

She is also quick to credit the support and inspiration she receives at Hope.

“I have instructional assistants, a speech pathologist, an adaptive P.E. teacher, an occupational therapist, and a vision specialist,” she said. “They all prop me up with their creativity, thoughtfulness, and perseverance.”

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara meets for lunch, noon to 1:30 p.m. Fridays. Recipients of the club’s Teacher Recognition Awards are made with the assistance of the Teacher Programs and Support Department of the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

— David J. Lawrence for Santa Barbara County Education Office.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 