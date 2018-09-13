Thursday, September 13 , 2018, 7:11 pm | Fair 74º

 
 
 
 

Rotary Club Montecito Gives $12,500 in Scholarships to SBCC Students

By Jennifer LeMay for SBCC Foundation | September 13, 2018 | 4:46 p.m.

In partnership with the SBCC Foundation, the Rotary Club of Montecito and its supporting foundation are providing 10 $1,250 scholarships to high-performing Santa Barbara City College students.

Montecito Rotary Club has long prioritized education as a key area of focus by providing financial support to ensure Santa Barbara’s local youth are able to maximize their potential.

“For more than 25 years, the Rotary Club of Montecito has provided scholarships for students in the Vocational and Career Technical Studies at Santa Barbara City College; the total amount of support provided during this time exceeds $100,000,” said John Glanville, Rotary Club of Montecito Foundation treasurer.

“This year the club funded 10 scholarships for a total of $12,500,” Glanville said.

“These scholarships cover a range of vocational endeavors including a variety of medical studies, automotive and marine diving technologies, cosmetology, journalism, computer systems, and theater arts,” he said.

“The club membership believes in the mission of SBCC to educate and provide opportunity to students seeking worthwhile careers in a variety of career technical fields,” he said.

“We remain continually grateful to the Rotary Club of Montecito for their long-standing support of SBCC’s Career Technical Education students,” said Geoff Green, SBCC Foundation CEO.

“CTE puts a spotlight on one of the great strengths of our community’s college and the talented students who pursue these specialized skills. The generosity of the club and its members is remarkable,” Green said.

Nominations come from faculty members in SBCC’s more than five dozen Career Technologies Education programs. Faculty take into consideration students’ leadership qualities, excellence in their discipline, and community-spiritedness.

Rotary’s Four-Way Test — Is it the truth? Fair to all? Does it build good will? Beneficial to all? — guides nomination and choice.

The 2018 scholarship recipients:

From the Rotary Club of Montecito Foundation

Buehler Family Scholarship: Yamileth Manzanarez Jimenez, early childhood education
Chris Carroll Memorial Scholarship: Patrick Lownes-Santos, theatre arts
Fenkner Family Scholarship: Lulu Castro, vocational nursing
Martin and Julia Koobation Scholarship: Ricardo Juan-Maldonado, culinary arts
Lynda Nahra Scholarship: Tina Hang, computer information systems
President’s Leadership Scholarship: Jack Dookie, automotive technology

From Rotary Club of Montecito

Vocational and career technical scholarships: Vincent Gonzales, addictive disorders counseling; Pauline Grillo, drafting and interior design; Sarah Smith and Katherine Wiseman, medical imaging sciences.

— Jennifer LeMay for SBCC Foundation.

 

