Rotary Club of Carpinteria Honors Tara O’Reilly, Sandy Weil for Vocational Service

The Rotary Club of Carpinteria celebrated Vocational Service Month by honoring two very well-known local leaders in the Carpinteria community.

More than 35 club members, visitors and guests attended a luncheon meeting on Thursday at the Lion's Community Building in Carpinteria, acknowledging the volunteerism and hard work exhibited by Tara O'Reilly (Carpinteria Public Library) and Sandy Weil (Carpinteria Women for Agriculture).

The two ladies were lauded by club members Paul Wright and Michele Van Wingerden for going beyond the call of duty in their jobs and giving back to the community over and over again on a volunteer basis.

The Rotary Club of Carpinteria meets at 11:45 a.m. every Thursday at Lion's Community Park, 6197 Casitas Pass Road. Click here for more information.

— Pat Kistler is the public relations coordinator for the Rotary Club of Carpinteria.