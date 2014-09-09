Rotary Club of Carpinteria Celebrates Community with Donations to Nonprofits

The Rotary Club of Carpinteria celebrated the local community with a "gift of giving" at its Thursday noontime meeting held at the Lions Community Building in Carpinteria.

More than 40 guests and members lauded the following nonprofit organizations as they each accepted a check for $775, totaling more than $8,000, from the club at the luncheon:

David Griggs (Carpinteria Museum), Melinda and Peter Bie (The Plaza Playhouse Theater), Tara O'Reilly (Carpinteria Library), Lynda Lang (Junior Carpinterian Scholarship Fund), Pat Kistler (Carpinteria Unified School District's Junior Achievement Program), Victoria Juarez (Girls Inc.), Rene Van Horn (Junior Wheelchair Sports Camp), Sherri Frazer (Carpinteria Arts Center), Donnie Nair (Carpinteria Alzheimer's Support Group), Judy Goodbody (Help of Carpinteria) and Paul Wright ($500 to Shriners Children's Hospital).

— Pat Kistler is president of the Rotary Club of Carpinteria.