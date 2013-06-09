Rotary Club of Carpinteria Donates $9,000 to Local Groups

At the Rotary Club of Carpinteria’s May 23 luncheon meeting, the club’s board announced that a number of local organizations had received significant donations totaling more than $9,000 this year.
The recipients are the Rotary’s Interact Club at Carpinteria High School (including special gifts to student projects and leadership training), Girls Incorporated of Carpinteria, the Wheelchair Sports Camp at UC Santa Barbara, Plaza Playhouse Theater, Carpinteria’s Junior Achievement Program, Women’s Economic Ventures, the United Boys & Girls Club of Carpinteria, Carpinteria Elementary Student Citizenship Awards, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County Brown Bag Program, the Carpinteria High School Student Four-Way Test Essay Contest, the Junior Carpinterian Fund, and the Carpinteria Community Pool.
— Pat Kistler is the public relations coordinator for the Rotary Club of Carpinteria.