Carpinteria Rotary Donates $11,000 to Support School District Music Program

The Rotary Club of Carpinteria (noon) recently presented the Carpinteria Unified School District Board of Directors with the funds to purchase new band instruments, sheet music and storage shelving for its district-wide "Bands Forever" program.
Rotary Foundation chair Lin Graf and club's past president, Roland Rotz, along with current Rotary president Pat Kistler, past president John Welty and club member Craig Murray, were present for the presentation, on Tuesday evening at the City of Carpinteria Council Chambers.
The final tally given to the district's music program by the Rotarians, which was gleaned from their 2014 talent show, was more than $11,000.
— Pat Kistler is president of the Rotary Club of Carpinteria.