Rotary Club of Carpinteria Honors Zoe Iverson for Vocational Service

By Pat Kistler for the Rotary Club of Carpinteria | April 22, 2014 | 2:05 p.m.

The Rotary Club of Carpinteria bestowed an annual Vocational Service Award to Carpinterian Zoe Iverson.

More than 40 club members and their guests attended the April 17 luncheon meeting held at the Carpinteria Lions Community Building.

Employees of members were also recognized to celebrate those who serve in a variety of vocations.

Award winner Iverson has been able to link the need for clothing in the poorest parts of Africa and other countries around the world to those in the community who enjoy sewing. She and her volunteers, working in a donated space at the Carpinteria Community Church, have made dresses out of clean pillow cases and shorts out of gently used T-shirts totaling 600 garments — so far.

Iverson and her team continue to work on the projects and will take pillowcase and T-shirt donations through the Rotary Club of Carpinteria. Iverson was lauded by the club and introduced by vocational co-chair Michelle van Wingerden.

Donation questions should be sent via email to club member Donna Treloar at [email protected].

— Pat Kistler is president-elect of the Rotary Club of Carpinteria.

