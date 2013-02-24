Rotary Club of Carpinteria’s 4th Talent Showcase Called ‘Huge Success’

According to show directors Roland Rotz and David Powdrell, the Rotary Club of Carpinteria’s Fourth Annual Talent Showcase was a huge success, raising several thousand dollars to support the Carpinteria Unified School District’s Band Forever Program.

The Feb. 16 event featured more than 20 performers (youth through age 90) from the local area, at a 2 p.m. matinee and a 7 p.m. evening performance, held at the Carpinteria Plaza Playhouse Theater. Both performances sold out, with more than 400 in the audience to enjoy the 1½-hour live show.

Rotz and Powdrell thank the many community sponsors, the performers, those who attended and sold tickets, helped behind the scenes, took video and photos, and worked on the success of the show from many aspects, for the past several months.

Next year’s show is scheduled for Feb. 15 at the same location. Performers and sponsors are always needed. Contact Powdrell at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) for more information.

— Pat Kistler is the public relations coordinator for the Rotary Club of Carpinteria.