Rotary Club of Goleta Meets Scholarship Foundation Recipients

The Rotary Club of Goleta welcomed guest speaker Vicki Wedmore, director of student programs at the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara. She introduced three students who have received Rotary Scholarships: Michael Harris, Sophie Pollack and Jennifer Rios.

The Rotary Club of Goleta awarded more than $128,000 in scholarships last year. Colette Hadley, executive director of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, administered the Rotary of Goleta Special Scholarship fund.

The student recipients visited the Rotary Club of Goleta and expressed how important the scholarships are for them, for both critical financial assistance and significant emotional encouragement. It was heartening to hear from the students how Rotary scholarship donations are helping them achieve their dreams of earning a college education.

The Rotary Club of Goleta will hold its last meeting at the Elephant Bar Restaurant, 521 Firestone Road in Goleta, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13. Men and women who would like to learn more about Rotary International, and the good work we are involved in locally and internationally, are invited to our dinner meetings.

Contact Rotary Club of Goleta president Mike Pitts at [email protected] or membership chairman David Dart at [email protected] for more information about our future meeting location.

Click here to connect with the Rotary Club of Goleta on Facebook. Follow the Rotary Club of Goleta on Twitter: @GoletaRotary.

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Goleta.