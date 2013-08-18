Rotary Club of Goleta Welcomes Newest Member, Lori Harris

Mike Pitts, president of the Rotary Club of Goleta, welcomed Lori Harris to the club at the last meeting held at the Elephant Bar Restaurant on Aug. 13.

Lori works at Bell-Everman Inc. in Goleta. She grew up in Cheyenne, Wyo., and moved to Santa Barbara in 1987. She has two children, Megan, 22, who just graduated from Emerson College in Boston and majored in Technical Theater, and a son, 18, who recently graduated form Dos Pueblos High School and will be attending San Diego State in fall and wants to become a doctor.

Lori recently acquired a Catahoula puppy who loves to take Lori for walks on the beach. She enjoys traveling, snow skiing and camping when she is not working at Bell-Everman. As a new member of the Rotary Club of Goleta, Lori is looking forward to being very active in community events.

You can meet Lori and other Rotary Club of Goleta members at our new location at the Frog Bar & Grill at Glen Anne Golf Course, 404 Glen Annie Road, at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month.

Men and women who would like to learn more about Rotary International, and the good work we are involved in locally and internationally, are invited to our dinner meetings. Contact Rotary Club of Goleta membership chairman David Dart at [email protected] for more information.

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Goleta.