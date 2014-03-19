Rotary Club of Goleta’s Brian Rocha Returns from Travels Around the World

Rotary Club of Goleta president Mike Pitts and president-elect Frances Gilliland recently congratulated Brian Rocha, the club's media chairman and UCSB alumnus, for his recent travels around the world in his quest to educate, impact, inspire and to learn from Rotary clubs around the world and how their projects are making this a better world.

Some of the countries Rocha has visited are Portugal, South Africa, Burundi, Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania, India, Philippines and Honduras.

Not only has Rocha seen and experienced the good and bad parts of several different developing countries, he also learned how much of an impact Rotary is making around the world and has shared it through blogs and social media.

"It is truly inspiring to see how Rotary is making an impact not only in our own local community, but also to those in need in communities all over the world," he said.

Rotary is the world's largest service organization, with 1.2 million members, yet Rocha is the first Rotarian to ever accomplish such a feat of a trip around the world focused on Rotary International projects. He spent eight months out of the United States while he visited several countries around the world, all while representing the Rotary Club of Goleta and Rotary's California Central and Coastal District 5240.

Rocha is grateful for all of the connections he has made throughout his journey.

"I would like to recognize and thank all of the Rotary clubs that have helped make my trip possible — all of which who are making a great impact in their local communities and countries," he said.

These clubs consist of RC of Sintra (Portugal D1960), RC of Rustenburg Kloof and Interact Club of Selly Park (South Africa D9400), RC of Bujumbura-Ingoma (Burundi D9150), RC Addis Ababa Central-Mella (Ethiopia), RC Kisumu-Winam (Kenya), RC Sunrise Arusha (Tanzania), RC District 3140 (India — RC Mumbai Parleshwar, RC Bombay Seaface and RC Deanor), Calcutta Metropolitan (India District 3291), District 3780 (Philippines — RC Kamuning Central, RC Roxas, RC Cubao West, RC West Triangle, RC Timog), RC Ormoc (Philippines D3860), RC Westlake Village Sunrise (California 5240) and RC Tegucigalpa (D4520).

The Rotary Club of Goleta meets bimonthly at Glen Anne Golf Club’s Frog Bar & Grill Restaurant, 404 Glen Annie Road, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays. Each dinner meeting includes guest speakers and interesting programs. If you are interested in learning more about Rotary International and how you can become involved in local and international projects to make this a better world, contact Pitts at [email protected] or membership chairman David Dart at [email protected]. Guests are welcome!

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Goleta.