Rotary Club of Goleta Conducts Mock Interviews of Dos Pueblos Students

Members of the Rotary Club of Goleta volunteer each year for the Mock Interviews at Dos Pueblos High School, to help students improve their communication in real-life job interviews.

This year, Rotary Club President Mike Pitts along with Sally Arnold, vocational service chairwoman, coordinated with Lauri Clayton of Dos Pueblos to continue the annual Mock Interviews with students, giving them the opportunity to practice interviewing for greater confidence answering those sometimes tough questions, including what is your strength and weakness, or what would you do if someone you worked with was doing a disservice to the business owner.

This year the exercise had a new twist: At the end of the student interview, time was given to the student to ask the interviewer some questions.

The students enjoyed this part of the Mock Interview even better. The Mock Interviews give students one-on-one practice with an adult in a supportive atmosphere, which increases their confidence when having to give a real interview, not only for a job but for college interviews.

This is one example of how the Rotary Club of Goleta is serving our community.

If you would like to learn more about Rotary International and serve your community locally or internationally, we invite you to our bimonthly meetings the at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at the Frog Bar & Grill at the Glenn Anne Golf Club. Come and enjoy comradeship with men and women who have dedicated to the Rotary pledge of "Service Above Self."

Contact Pitts at [email protected] or membership chair David Dart at [email protected].

Click here for more information. Click here to connect with the club on Facebook.

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Goleta.