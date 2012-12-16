Rotary Club of Goleta Donates $1,000 to Foodbank of Santa Barbara County

Members of the Rotary Club of Goleta unanimously voted to donate $1,000 to the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County to help restock the shelves during the holiday season.

Goleta Rotarians have been active throughout the year with Backyard Bounty, picking fruit in local orchards that help supply fresh fruit to local organizations with oranges, tangerines and grapefruit.

Club treasurer Brooke Armstrong recently presented the $1,000 check to Melissa Howard, the Foodbank’s leadership coordinator.

The Rotary Club of Goleta is a group of men and women who are dedicated to making the community a better place for all. Members meet on the second and fourth Tuesday nights at the Elephant Bar Restaurant in Goleta, and visitors are most welcome to the dinner meeting.

For more information, contact club president Paul Clayton at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or membership chairwoman Frances Gilliland at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Goleta.