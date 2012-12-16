Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 4:49 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Rotary Club of Goleta Donates $1,000 to Foodbank of Santa Barbara County

By Lynn Cederquist for the Rotary Club of Goleta | December 16, 2012 | 3:47 a.m.

Members of the Rotary Club of Goleta unanimously voted to donate $1,000 to the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County to help restock the shelves during the holiday season.

Goleta Rotarians have been active throughout the year with Backyard Bounty, picking fruit in local orchards that help supply fresh fruit to local organizations with oranges, tangerines and grapefruit.

Club treasurer Brooke Armstrong recently presented the $1,000 check to Melissa Howard, the Foodbank’s leadership coordinator.

The Rotary Club of Goleta is a group of men and women who are dedicated to making the community a better place for all. Members meet on the second and fourth Tuesday nights at the Elephant Bar Restaurant in Goleta, and visitors are most welcome to the dinner meeting.

For more information, contact club president Paul Clayton at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or membership chairwoman Frances Gilliland at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Goleta.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 