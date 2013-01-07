Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 11:19 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Rotary Club of Goleta Helps Dos Pueblos High Students with Mock Job Interviews

By Lynn Cederquist for the Rotary Club of Goleta | January 7, 2013 | 1:42 a.m.

Sally Arnold, vocational service chairwoman and secretary of the Rotary Club of Goleta co-organized with Lori Clayton, a human resources official at Dos Pueblos High School, several days of mock job interviews with students. Most of the students were seniors, many of whom have already had the often scary and uncomfortable first job interview in the “real world.”

Rotary members went over student résumés, providing suggestions on how they could improve them, and helped students to relax and become more comfortable during an interview. Typical questions asked were:

» What would you consider your strengths and weakness, and what would like to improve?

» What are you most proud of?

» What would you do if someone you liked was doing something wrong?

» What would you like as a career?

The Rotary Club of Goleta is grateful for the opportunity to give Dos Pueblos High students encouragement and confidence in this annual mock interview practice.

If you would like to know more about Rotary International and the Rotary Club of Goleta, we invite you to attend our meetings, held on the second and fourth Tuesdays at the Elephant Bar Restaurant, 521 Firestone Road in Goleta. Visitors are most welcome to the dinner meeting, which begins at 6:30 p.m. Our meetings are fun and educational, with guest speakers. Enjoy camaraderie with men and women who are concerned and committed to making this a better world for all.

For more information, contact club president Paul Clayton at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or membership chairwoman Frances Gilliland at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Goleta.

 

