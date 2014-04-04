Rotary Club of Goleta Welcomes Guest Speakers from Engineers Without Borders

Rotary Club of Goleta president Mike Pitts and program chair Dick Temple welcomed two active members representing Engineers Without Borders, Terrisa Duena, M.E., Ph.D., of NextGen Aeronautics and Stephanie Hassoldt, president of the Santa Barbara/Ventura chapter of EWB, as guest speakers, who talked about their water project in Tanzania.

Brian Rocha, a member of the Rotary Club of Goleta, met Duena and Hassoldt in Tanzania on his recent world travels visiting Rotary clubs around the world, and connected them with the local Rotarians in Arusha.

Both Engineers Without Borders and the Rotary Club of Arusha have benefited from the EWB water project due to Rocha's introductions. Clean water is essential for good health and well-being, and Rotary clubs throughout the world work together to make this a better world for all people.

The Rotary Club of Goleta meets bimonthly at Glen Anne Golf Club’s Frog Bar & Grill Restaurant, 404 Glen Annie Road, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays. Each dinner meeting includes guest speakers and interesting programs.

If you are interested in learning more about Rotary International and how you can become involved in local and international projects to make this a better world, contact Pitts at [email protected] or membership chairman David Dart at [email protected]. Guests are welcome!

Click here for more information on Rotary Club of Goleta. Connect with the Rotary Club of Goleta on Facebook.

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Goleta.