Rotary Club of Goleta Accepting Goleta Teen of the Year Nominations

The Goleta Teen of the Year Community Service Award Program is now accepting nominations for Goleta Teen of the Year for 2014. The deadline for nominations is Sept. 8, 2014. This program, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime, recognizes male and female teens for their contributions to the Goleta community.

Scholarship funds are awarded to all finalists, plus a donation is given to nonprofit charities selected by each finalist.

To be qualified, candidates must be a senior at Bishop Diego, Dos Pueblos, Laguna Blanca or San Marcos high school (or an accredited home school) with a minimum grade-point average of 2.75. He or she must live in the ZIP code areas of 93110, 93111, 93117 or 93118, and must contribute to community, school, youth group, church, service clubs or other nonprofit organizations. The candidate must be willing to commit enthusiastically to serving as Goleta’s Teen of the Year through November 2015.

Funds for scholarships are provided by the Rotary Clubs of Goleta’ annual Fourth of July Fireworks Festival at Girsh Park as well as donations from local businesses and the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce, raffle ticket sales, and booth proceeds from the California Lemon Festival and the annual Rotary Clubs of Goleta Fireworks Festival.

Click here for the nomination form for Goleta Teen of the Year. Click here for more information about Goleta Teen of the Year, or call Connie Burns at 805.967.6166.

Click here for a related article on the 2013 Goleta Teen of the Year.

— Scott Phillips is a member of Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime.