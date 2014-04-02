Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 12:51 pm | A Few Clouds 62º

 
 
 
 

Rotary Club of Goleta Members Spend a Day Harvesting Fruit for Foodbank

By Lynn Cederquist for the Rotary Club of Goleta | April 2, 2014 | 11:41 a.m.

Rotary Club of Goleta president Mike Pitts and his wife, Cecilia, helped Merilee Lamar, community service chair, round up Rotary Club members on Sunday for a day of harvesting fruit for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County at Dos Pueblos Ranch.

The fruit will be distributed to low-income families and shelters throughout Santa Barbara County.

If you would like to participate in a fun day out in the sun on a local ranch in the future and enjoy fellowship while picking fruit, please contact Lamar at [email protected] or Pitts at [email protected].

The Rotary Club of Goleta, active in our community and internationally, meets bimonthly at Glen Anne Golf Club’s Frog Bar & Grill Restaurant, 404 Glen Annie Road, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays. Each dinner meeting includes guest speakers and interesting programs.

If you are interested in learning more about Rotary International and how you can become involved in local and international projects to make this a better world, contact Pitts at [email protected] or membership chairman David Dart at [email protected]. Guests are welcome!

Click here for more information on Rotary Club of Goleta. Connect with the Rotary Club of Goleta on Facebook.

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Goleta.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 