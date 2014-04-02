Rotary Club of Goleta Members Spend a Day Harvesting Fruit for Foodbank

Rotary Club of Goleta president Mike Pitts and his wife, Cecilia, helped Merilee Lamar, community service chair, round up Rotary Club members on Sunday for a day of harvesting fruit for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County at Dos Pueblos Ranch.

The fruit will be distributed to low-income families and shelters throughout Santa Barbara County.

If you would like to participate in a fun day out in the sun on a local ranch in the future and enjoy fellowship while picking fruit, please contact Lamar at [email protected] or Pitts at [email protected].

The Rotary Club of Goleta, active in our community and internationally, meets bimonthly at Glen Anne Golf Club’s Frog Bar & Grill Restaurant, 404 Glen Annie Road, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays. Each dinner meeting includes guest speakers and interesting programs.

If you are interested in learning more about Rotary International and how you can become involved in local and international projects to make this a better world, contact Pitts at [email protected] or membership chairman David Dart at [email protected]. Guests are welcome!

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Goleta.