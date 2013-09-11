Rotary Club of Goleta Hears from Guest Speaker Melinda Johansson of Easy Lift

Rotary Club of Goleta President Mike Pitts welcomed guest speaker Melinda Johansson, development director of Easy Lift Transportation, to the club's dinner meeting on Tuesday.

Johansson gave an informative presentation on the importance of Easy Lift operations in Santa Barbara County.

The mission of Easy Lift is to fulfill the community's need for specialized transportation to allow individuals and organizations access to essential programs and services. Its values of teamwork, respect, integrity, honesty, professionalism and trust describes how Easy Lift interacts with its passengers, their families and the community. Without Easy Lift, many people would be stuck at home.

One grateful passenger was quoted as saying, "When I couldn't drive anymore, I thought my life was over. And then someone told me about Easy Lift and my life began again!"

Since its start in 1979, both the community and Easy Lift have seen numerous changes. One constant remains, and that is to help people to access valuable programs and services due to disability and age.

Now 33 years strong, Easy Lift has additional services: nonemergency accessible transportation, emergency evacuation and preparedness, and a homeless shuttle and loaner vehicle program.

For more information about Easy Lift, email Johansson at [email protected] or call 805.845.8963. To contact The Rotary Club of Goleta to find out how you can become more involved in community events that help to improve the lives of others, contact Pitts at [email protected] or membership chair David Dart at [email protected].

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Goleta.