Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 12:51 pm | Partly Cloudy 67º

 
 
 
 

Rotary Club of Goleta Hears Presentation on Operation Footprint

By Lynn Cederquist for the Rotary Club of Goleta | October 15, 2013 | 9:10 a.m.

Rotary Club of Goleta President Mike Pitts recently welcomed guest speaker Evie Greene from the West Lake Village Sunrise Rotary Club, who gave an emotional and inspirational presentation about Operation Footprint, which takes place annually in Honduras.

This project has been supported by the West Lake Village Rotary Club for several years. When Rotary Clubs partner with each other, they bring greater support to help people in need, not only locally but internationally, especially in the poorest areas of many countries.

Children who have been helped by Operation Footprint have a renewed hope of walking, running and playing, and with the help of a small group of volunteer podiatrists and Rotary volunteers hundreds of children whose only future was to become beggars on street corners are now walking into a brighter future.

Operation Footprint is a wonderful project that has enabled more than 600 children to walk. Every Jan. 20-25, doctors and interns, along with Rotary volunteers, donate their time to help with the necessary surgeries on children with foot deformities.

The local Rotary clubs in Tegucigalpa, the capital of Honduras, make arrangements with the San Felipe hospital for the operation rooms and after care. They also help identify children in need, provide information to the media and secure home hospitality for the volunteers.

If you would like to find out more about the good works of the Rotary Clubs around the world, we invite you to visit the Rotary Club of Goleta. Meetings are twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday nights, at the Frog Bar & Grill on top of the hill at the Glenn Anne Golf Club.

Contact Pitts at [email protected] or membership chair David Dart at [email protected].

Click here for more information. Click here to connect with the club on Facebook.

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Goleta.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 