Rotary Club of Goleta Hears Presentation on Operation Footprint

Rotary Club of Goleta President Mike Pitts recently welcomed guest speaker Evie Greene from the West Lake Village Sunrise Rotary Club, who gave an emotional and inspirational presentation about Operation Footprint, which takes place annually in Honduras.

This project has been supported by the West Lake Village Rotary Club for several years. When Rotary Clubs partner with each other, they bring greater support to help people in need, not only locally but internationally, especially in the poorest areas of many countries.

Children who have been helped by Operation Footprint have a renewed hope of walking, running and playing, and with the help of a small group of volunteer podiatrists and Rotary volunteers hundreds of children whose only future was to become beggars on street corners are now walking into a brighter future.

Operation Footprint is a wonderful project that has enabled more than 600 children to walk. Every Jan. 20-25, doctors and interns, along with Rotary volunteers, donate their time to help with the necessary surgeries on children with foot deformities.

The local Rotary clubs in Tegucigalpa, the capital of Honduras, make arrangements with the San Felipe hospital for the operation rooms and after care. They also help identify children in need, provide information to the media and secure home hospitality for the volunteers.

If you would like to find out more about the good works of the Rotary Clubs around the world, we invite you to visit the Rotary Club of Goleta. Meetings are twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday nights, at the Frog Bar & Grill on top of the hill at the Glenn Anne Golf Club.

Contact Pitts at [email protected] or membership chair David Dart at [email protected].

Click here for more information. Click here to connect with the club on Facebook.

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Goleta.