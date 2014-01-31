Rotary Club of Goleta Helping Prepare Students with Mock Interviews at Dos Pueblos

The Rotary Club of Goleta continues its annual student mock interviews at Dos Pueblos High School.

These are "practice interviews" for all the ROP-CTE classes at Dos Pueblos High School and range from business to sports medicine to computer technology. The link for more information is the Santa Barbara County Education Office's ROP-CTE Program.

This year, the class interviewed were students from Video Production, taught by John Dent. This class produces their own television news program, DPNews. Students must come dressed in their best for the mock interview and present their résumé. The objective is to improve their articulation skills and their comfort level with interviews.

The interaction between Rotary member and student helps ensure they convey a good pitch about themselves. Mock interviews help not only for job interviews, but interviewing for scholarships and college.

This year, Lauri Clayton, directorr of human resources for Dos Pueblos, gave the students the opportunity to switch roles after their initial interviews. After students sweated through their interviews, they had an opportunity to interview the Rotary member.

"Tell me about yourself" and "what are your strengths, and what do you need to work on" were some of the questions asked "both ways." The connection that is made between interviewee and interviewer helped build a strong rapport between Rotary members and students, and gives the students greater confidence for future interviews.

Sally Arnold of Rotary vocational services along with Dos Pueblos' Clayton collaborate each year to bring students and Rotary members together for these important practice mock interviews.

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Goleta.