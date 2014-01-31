Friday, June 15 , 2018, 10:27 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Rotary Club of Goleta Helping Prepare Students with Mock Interviews at Dos Pueblos

By Lynn Cederquist for the Rotary Club of Goleta | January 31, 2014 | 8:31 a.m.

The Rotary Club of Goleta continues its annual student mock interviews at Dos Pueblos High School.

These are "practice interviews" for all the ROP-CTE classes at Dos Pueblos High School and range from business to sports medicine to computer technology. The link for more information is the Santa Barbara County Education Office's ROP-CTE Program.

This year, the class interviewed were students from Video Production, taught by John Dent. This class produces their own television news program, DPNews. Students must come dressed in their best for the mock interview and present their résumé. The objective is to improve their articulation skills and their comfort level with interviews.

The interaction between Rotary member and student helps ensure they convey a good pitch about themselves. Mock interviews help not only for job interviews, but interviewing for scholarships and college.

This year, Lauri Clayton, directorr of human resources for Dos Pueblos, gave the students the opportunity to switch roles after their initial interviews. After students sweated through their interviews, they had an opportunity to interview the Rotary member.

"Tell me about yourself" and "what are your strengths, and what do you need to work on" were some of the questions asked "both ways." The connection that is made between interviewee and interviewer helped build a strong rapport between Rotary members and students, and gives the students greater confidence for future interviews.

Sally Arnold of Rotary vocational services along with Dos Pueblos' Clayton collaborate each year to bring students and Rotary members together for these important practice mock interviews.

The Rotary Club meets bimonthly at Glenn Anne Golf Club's Frog Bar & Grill Restaurant on the second and fourth Tuesdays. If you are interested in learning more about Rotary International and how you can become involved in local and international projects to make this a better world, contact President Mike Pitts at [email protected] or membership chair David Dart at [email protected]. Guests are welcome!

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Goleta.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 