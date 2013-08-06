Monday, June 11 , 2018, 5:01 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Rotary Club of Goleta Honors Jim Smith with Paul Harris Fellow Award + 1

By Lynn Cederquist for the Rotary Club of Goleta | August 6, 2013 | 9:47 a.m.

Jim Smith

President Mike Pitts of the Rotary Club of Goleta presented member Jim Smith with the prestigious Paul Harris Fellow Award +1.

The honor means Smith has earned the award twice as a donor of $1,000 or more to the Annual Programs Fund, Polio Plus or the Humanitarian Grants Program.

Smith has been a member of the Rotary Club of Goleta since 1982.  He served as the club president in 1988.

He was born and raised in Santa Barbara and is an esteemed member and lawyer with the local law office of Grokenberger & Smith, 152 E. Carillo St.

In addition to Pitts, other Rotary Club of Goleta members and officers include Past President Paul Clayton, President-elect Francis Gilliland, membership chair David Dart, treasurer Brooke Armstrong, secretary Sally Arnold, international chair Stacy Alvarez, community service chair Marilee Lamar, scholarship chair John Illgen, new generations chair Jay Wright and publicity chair Lynn Cederquist.

Congratulates to Smith as a Paul Harris Fellow. 

For information about the Rotary Club of Goleta, email Dart at [email protected].

Click here to connect with the Rotary Club of Goleta on Facebook. Follow the Rotary Club of Goleta on Twitter: @GoletaRotary.

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Goleta.

